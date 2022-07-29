GSEB SSC, HSC Academic Calendar 2022-23 Declared: Check gseb.org, Details Here
GSEB SSC, HSC Academic Calendar 2022-23: The GSEB 10th, 12th exams are scheduled to begin on 14 March 2023.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, has officially released the GSEB SSC and HSC Academic Calendar 2022-23. Students who are appearing for the GSEB 10th and 12th Exams 2022-23 should take a look at the official timetable that has been released by the board. As per the latest official details, the GSEB SSC or Class 10 exams and GSEB HSC or Class 12 exams are set to be conducted from 14 March 2023 to 31 March 2023.
Candidates appearing for the exams are requested to take a close look at the GSEB SSC and HSC Academic Calendar 2022-23. The GSEB 10th and 12th exam timetable for 2022-23 is available on the official website – gseb.org. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, has formally declared the GSEB SSC and HSC Academic Calendar 2022-23 for all the candidates who are preparing for the exams.
One can download the GSEB SSC and HSC timetable 2022-23 from the official website – gseb.org – so that they can take a close look at the exam dates and timings.
GSEB SSC, HSC Academic Calendar 2022-23: Important Exam Dates and Other Updates
Along with the GSEB SSC, HSC Academic Calendar 2022-23, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, has also formally released the annual school exam dates.
According to the official details announced by the board, the annual school exams are set to take place from 10 April 2023 to 21 April 2023. Students appearing for the same should take a look at the dates and timings.
The exam dates for the practical exams for Class 12 science stream are scheduled from 20 February 2023 to 28 February 2023. All this information is mentioned in the GSEB 10th, 12th exam timetable 2022-23.
The first term examination for Classes 9th to 12th is scheduled to be conducted from 10 October 2022 to 18 October 2022. The second term and preliminary examinations are set to be held from 27 January 2023 to 4 February 2023.
To know more about the GSEB SSC, HSC Academic Calendar 2022-23 and the school annual exam dates, one should visit the official website – gseb.org. They will find the exam calendar link on the website.
Students must download the timetable from the official site so that they can refer to it whenever required. Any changes in the GSEB 10th, 12th exam routine 2022-23 will be informed to the students via the official website – gseb.org – so the candidates should keep a close eye on it.
