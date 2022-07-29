GSEB SSC, HSC Academic Calendar 2022-23 Declared: Check gseb.org, Details Here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, has officially released the GSEB SSC and HSC Academic Calendar 2022-23. Students who are appearing for the GSEB 10th and 12th Exams 2022-23 should take a look at the official timetable that has been released by the board. As per the latest official details, the GSEB SSC or Class 10 exams and GSEB HSC or Class 12 exams are set to be conducted from 14 March 2023 to 31 March 2023.

