UGC Prepares Draft Guidelines To Help Students Deal With Mental Health Issues

The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on Wednesday, 4 May, that it is drafting guidelines to ensure good mental health amongst students by the creation of cells and mental health professionals to handle academic stress, depression, anxiety, and so on.

The UGC Chairman took to Twitter to inform that dedicated cells will be set up at universities and colleges with counsellors to help guide students.

Isolated records will be maintained of students that appear to be "more vulnerable and stress-prone”, wrote the former JNU Vice Chancellor and current UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.