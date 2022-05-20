GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Release Date: Goa Board 12TH Result Time, How To Check
Goa Board 12th Result 2022 will be released on 21 May 2022 at 5 pm
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has officially declared the exact date and time for HSSC or Class 12 examination result. Candidates who had appeared for the exam finally know when the result will release and they can check their scores. According to officials, the Goa Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be released tomorrow, Saturday, 21 May 2022 at 5 pm.
It is also important to note that the Goa Board Class 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website www.gbshse.info. Candidates need to visit the official website and download the result. Everybody should note that the HSSC or Class 12 examination results will be declared on 21 May 2022 at 5 pm as per the board.
Candidates should also note that the consolidated result will be available for downloading via the school login from 24 May 2022 at 9 am. However, the results will be published on 21 May 2022 for the candidates to check their scores.
Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2022: Important Details
The Goa Board HSSC Class 12 was conducted from 5 April 2022 to 23 April 2022 for the general stream. The Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Vocational stream exams were held from 6 April 2022 to 22 April 2022 as per the schedule.
Now, the candidates who had appeared for the exam are waiting for the board to officially declare the results. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has finally released the result date and time.
All the latest details and updates are available on the website www.gbshse.info. Candidates are requested to keep checking the website to stay informed.
Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2022: How To Check
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to check the Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2022 once it is officially released:
Visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education gbshse.info.
Click on the link that states GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 is available on the home page.
Enter your credentials to log in.
The GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download the result from the website after checking all the details.
Take a printout of the result for future reference.
Keep checking the official website www.gbshse.info for all the latest updates on the Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2022 release.
