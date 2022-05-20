GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Release Date: Goa Board 12TH Result Time, How To Check

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has officially declared the exact date and time for HSSC or Class 12 examination result. Candidates who had appeared for the exam finally know when the result will release and they can check their scores. According to officials, the Goa Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be released tomorrow, Saturday, 21 May 2022 at 5 pm.

It is also important to note that the Goa Board Class 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website www.gbshse.info. Candidates need to visit the official website and download the result. Everybody should note that the HSSC or Class 12 examination results will be declared on 21 May 2022 at 5 pm as per the board.