CBSE Will Reduce Syllabus by Up To 30% For Classes 9-12: HRD Min
The CBSE was earlier advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus for classes 9-12 will be reduced by 30 percent, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Tuesday, 7 July.
“Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalise syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts,” he tweeted.
Nishank said that looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country, the CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students.
The minister had earlier invited inputs from all educationists on the reduction of the syllabus and had received more than 1.5 thousand suggestions.
The announcement comes just days after the CBSE issued a notice to its accredited schools on 2 July to provide students who have failed in Class 9 and Class 11 another opportunity to appear for the final exams. The opportunity will also be given to students who were offered a second attempt earlier.
According to the education board, some schools were not complying with its decision and were not allowing students to re-appear for exams.
According to the notice, schools can conduct online/offline or innovative tests and decide the promotion of students on marks achieved in these tests.
The CBSE board exams that were supposed to be held in July have been cancelled, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme court on Thursday, 25 June.
The Centre and the CBSE told the SC that they will be not conducting board exams for Class 10 at all and that for Class 12, it's “optional”.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.