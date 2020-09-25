First DU Cut Off Out on 12 October, Session to Start 18 November

The DU circular also says: “In case vacant seats are left, further Cut-Offs may be announced by the University to fill the vacant seats.”

Entrance based admission to Undergraduate Courses for those part of the 1st Merit list will begin at 10 am on 19 October, and the last date for payment against the same is 23 October.

Both entrance, as well as merit based admission to Postgraduate Courses will begin at 10 am on 26 October, and the last date for those who qualify the first list is 30 October.