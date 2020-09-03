When Will DU Declare Cut-Offs? How Will Admissions Take Place?

Extended Registration Window: Dean Baghai said that the DU admissions portal this time was open for almost ten weeks, in comparison to the usual four-week period. The fact that registrations were open from 20 June to 31 August allowed students from a range of boards to apply for admissions to the university.

Restrictions on Studying Abroad: Since a lot of foreign universities have decided to conduct online classes this year, several Indian students have decided not to study abroad. Many of these students could have contributed to the higher registration tally.

Uncertainty Over Competitive Exams: Over 25 lakh aspirants have registered for JEE Main and NEET UG this year. Since these exams had been postponed previously and questions were raised over their scheduled conduct in September, many could have registered for DU as a back-up plan.