When Will DU Declare Cut-Offs? How Will Admissions Take Place?
The University of Delhi is likely to declare cut-offs for UG courses in early October.
Colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi (DU) are likely to announce the first cut-off list in early October, after the central varsity wrapped up a longer than usual registration process for admissions to undergraduate courses in the upcoming academic year, Dean of Admissions Professor Shobha Baghai told The Quint.
Interestingly, around 3,53,918 students have registered for admissions in DU this year, which is almost a lakh more than the 2,58,000 who had applied to the varsity last year.
What is the reason behind this jump?
Extended Registration Window: Dean Baghai said that the DU admissions portal this time was open for almost ten weeks, in comparison to the usual four-week period. The fact that registrations were open from 20 June to 31 August allowed students from a range of boards to apply for admissions to the university.
Restrictions on Studying Abroad: Since a lot of foreign universities have decided to conduct online classes this year, several Indian students have decided not to study abroad. Many of these students could have contributed to the higher registration tally.
Uncertainty Over Competitive Exams: Over 25 lakh aspirants have registered for JEE Main and NEET UG this year. Since these exams had been postponed previously and questions were raised over their scheduled conduct in September, many could have registered for DU as a back-up plan.
If the registration process has closed, will the cut-off be released soon?
As mentioned earlier, cut-offs would be released in October as the university would have to provide an edit window for students who wish to make corrections to the application form or for students whose results have not been declared by 31 August.
“While some boards are declaring their results now, other students have applied for review of their board results. So, we will open the edit window for students sometime in the last week of September.”Shobha Baghai, Dean, DU
When will DUET results be declared?
While admissions for some courses take place through cut-offs calculated on the basis of board exam results, courses like BA Hons Humanities and Social Sciences and BA Hons Multimedia and Mass Communication require students to write the Delhi University Entrance Test, that is conducted by the NTA.
While DUET is scheduled from 6 to 11 September, results for the same are expected in the first week of October, says Dean Baghai. Hence, admissions to DU can only start after DUET is completed.
What if I have met the cut-off? Do I have to visit the college?
The University of Delhi has made the admission process completely online this year and students will not have to visit colleges for completing the admission process.
Once the first cut-off list is declared online, students can log-in to DU’s portal, select the course and college they want to seek admission in. Students will be able to apply for a course in a given college, only if they have met the cut-off announced by said college.
How will I know if my admission has been confirmed?
Once a student has applied for a particular course at a particular college through the DU portal, her application would then be forwarded to the college, which would verify the student’s credentials and mark sheets. Once this is done, the student would receive an online link, through which she may pay fees.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.