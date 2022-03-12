Centre Using Education to Push Its ‘Regressive’ Views: TN CM Stalin At VC Meet

“In the national institutional ranking framework of 2020-21, 19 universities and 33 colleges from Tamil Nadu are in the first 100 ranks,” he said. He added that there are 1,553 colleges, 52 government and private universities, besides 1,096 industrial training institutions.

He argued that the state has provided 7.5% reservation for government school students in professional and medical courses “to help those from humble backgrounds to reach greater heights.”

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi had said that “90% of Indians who study medicine abroad fail to clear qualifying exams in India.” CM Stalin retorted that the Union government should stop 'blaming' students. He stated that NEET is a stumbling block to pursuing medical education within the country and said getting NEET rescinded must be the immediate goal.

“Former CM Kalaignar (late M Karunanidhi) abolished entrance exams, which acted as a hindrance to professional courses and helped those from humble backgrounds to reach greater heights,” he said.

He added that, "The government’s aim is to eradicate slavery of women and empower them to be socially and economically independent. Education is the key to attaining it. Tamil Nadu stands first in the country in women’s empowerment by opening many women’s colleges, giving approval for co-education institutions, creating a separate university for women, fee concession for women students in UG, PG and PhD courses, training institutions for all-India services aspirants, and offering computer training for employability.”