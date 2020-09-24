DU Admissions 2020: Cut-Off Schedule to Be Released Soon
Cut-offs are minimum marks needed for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses.
Delhi University admission cut-offs are expected to be released in the next few days and will be available on du.ac.in. Cut-offs are minimum marks needed for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses.
DU cut-offs are based on the best of four formula where the highest marks obtained by a student in their Class 12 board exams will be calculated for the cut-off.
DU cut-offs usually include a language subject and two primary subjects opted as majors in the course the students is seeking admission for. The rules for cut-offs change as per the stream and students are urged to review the official brochure to know the exact cut-off criteria.
St Stephen’s College on 16 September released its first cut-offs for admission to undergraduate courses in 2020, with the highest cut-off being 99.25 percent for commerce students who wish to apply for the Economic (Honours) course.
The cut-off for Humanities and Science students for the Economics (Hons) course is 98.75 percent and 98 percent respectively.
Delhi University also witnessed a hike in admission applications as nearly 3,53,919 students students applied for 64,000 undergraduate seats across the university.
The university has also made several changes to the admission procedure this year. Students will now be required to fill only one form for admission to DU courses and will be considered for admission for all courses and college based on merit.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.