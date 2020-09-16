St Stephen’s First Cut-off Closes at 99% for Economics, History 

For History, English and BA Programme, too, commerce students have to meet a cut-off of 99 percent to secure a place in the college. The cut-off for Sanskrit has increased by five percentage. For science and commerce, the cut-offs have increased from 65 percent last year to 70 percent this year.

While the cut-off for B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics has increased from 98 percent this year for science and commerce students, for humanities students it has dropped by 0.25 percentage to 96.5 percent.