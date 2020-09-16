St Stephen’s First Cut-off Closes at 99% for Economics, History
The cut-off for commerce students who wish to pursue Economics (Hons) at St Stephen’s stands at 99.25 percent.
The University of Delhi’s prestigious St Stephen’s College has released its first cut-offs for admissions to undergraduate courses this year, with the highest being 99.25 percent for commerce students who wish to pursue Economics (Hons), followed by 98.75 percent and 98 percent for Humanities and Science, respectively, who have applied for Economics.
In 2019, the cut-off for Economics Hons stood at 98.75% for Commerce students, 98.5% for humanities students and 97.75% for science students.
For History, English and BA Programme, too, commerce students have to meet a cut-off of 99 percent to secure a place in the college. The cut-off for Sanskrit has increased by five percentage. For science and commerce, the cut-offs have increased from 65 percent last year to 70 percent this year.
While the cut-off for B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics has increased from 98 percent this year for science and commerce students, for humanities students it has dropped by 0.25 percentage to 96.5 percent.
The percentage for Physics, Chemistry and Maths for those opting Chemistry (Hons) has risen from 96.33 to 96.67 percent, while the PCM Percentage for Physics (Hons) has shot up from 96.66 percent in 2019 to 97.66 percent.
