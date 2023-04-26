DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Result 2023 Released on drdo.gov.in; Steps to Download Here

Defence Research and Development Organization, DRDO has released the DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Result 2023 yesterday, 25 April 2023. The candidates were waiting for the DRDO results 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website at drdo.gov.in and they will get access to the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admin and Allied Result 2023.

The DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A exam was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on 20 March 2023 for various posts like Stenographer Grade-1, Stenographer Grade-2, Administrative Assistant A, Security Assistant A, Store Assistant A, Vehicle Operator A, Fireman, Fire Engine Driver A, and Junior Translation Officer (JTO). Know how to check the result on the official website.