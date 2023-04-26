ADVERTISEMENT

DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Result 2023 Released on drdo.gov.in; Steps to Download Here

Candidates who appeared for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A exam 2023 on 20 March, check the steps to download result.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
i

Defence Research and Development Organization, DRDO has released the DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Result 2023 yesterday, 25 April 2023. The candidates were waiting for the DRDO results 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website at drdo.gov.in and they will get access to the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admin and Allied Result 2023.

The DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A exam was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on 20 March 2023 for various posts like Stenographer Grade-1, Stenographer Grade-2, Administrative Assistant A, Security Assistant A, Store Assistant A, Vehicle Operator A, Fireman, Fire Engine Driver A, and Junior Translation Officer (JTO). Know how to check the result on the official website.

How to Check DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website at drdo.res.in

  • On the homepage, search for the Results tab.

  • Click on the DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A 2023 result link.

  • You will have to enter your Registration Number and Date Of Birth to login.

  • The DRDO CEPTAM 10 result 2023 will appear on the screen.

  • You can download the result and take a printout for future use.

