Man In Assam Purchases Scooter Worth 90,000 With Saved Coins
Thoroughly impressed by Md Hoque's story, netizens showed an outpour of love and support on social media.
Md Saidul Hoque, a resident of the Sipajhar area in Darrang district, Assam, has stunned the Internet by fulfilling his dream of purchasing a scooter...by saving up coins for over 5 years!
As per a report by ANI, Hoque, who runs a small shop in the Boragaon area, had been saving up for the purchase for the last five to six years.
When my executive told me that a customer has come to our showroom to buy a scooter with coins worth around Rs 90,000, I was delighted, because I had seen such news on TV. I wish him that he would buy a four-wheeler in the future.Owner of two-wheeler showroom
Hoque expressed his happiness, saying, "It was my dream to buy a scooter. I started to collect coins 5-6 years ago. Finally, I have fulfilled my dream. I am really happy now."
This news is a testament to the power of determination and the importance of saving. Netizens were thoroughly impressed by Md Hoque's story with some showing an outpour of love and support on social media.
A Twitter user wrote, "In a world where majority buy luxurious goods on personal loan, here is a person who did hard work and saved for years to fulfill his dream....my salute to also the accountant/ salesman in the showroom who was given task to count these coins"
