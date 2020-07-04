Delhi University Extends 2020 Admissions Registration Till 18 July

The Delhi University on Saturday, 4 July, announced the extension of the last date of registration for admission till 18 July 2020.

"Despite the pandemic situation due to COVID-19, the University has received a tremendous response. The decision of extension of the registration has been taken, keeping in view the notification of the declaration of the Class XII result and postponement of the JEE and NEET examination," the University said, in a statement.

Registrations will be open for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses till 18 July.