Delhi University Extends 2020 Admissions Registration Till 18 July
Registrations will be open for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses till 18 July.
The Delhi University on Saturday, 4 July, announced the extension of the last date of registration for admission till 18 July 2020.
"Despite the pandemic situation due to COVID-19, the University has received a tremendous response. The decision of extension of the registration has been taken, keeping in view the notification of the declaration of the Class XII result and postponement of the JEE and NEET examination," the University said, in a statement.
Registrations will be open for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses till 18 July.
The eligibility criteria of the UG and PG courses for 2020 admission will remain the same as 2019. The University has urged students to check the official bulletin of information for the admission procedure.
The admission process for 2020 will be completely online for all courses at the University. Applicants will only be required to come to the University for verification documents at the end of the process, if specified by the university or college.
DU Admission New Guidelines for 2020 Admissions
- All applicants seeking admission to the university are required to register with a valid email
- A new default settings feature in the admission process will allow all applicants to register for all courses, without any penalties. Applicants will be eligible to take admission in all the colleges and courses provided they meet the cut-off requirements of the colleges and the eligibility for the course
- Applicants will be able to upload their marksheets for any pending examinations results or compartments exams till the last date of admissions to the University
- Applicants will be allowed to update the marks and make minor changes in the application form. This is only a one-time process
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.