The registration process for admissions to Delhi University is likely to begin today at 5 PM. Registrations will be open for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses.The registration will be open till 4 July. Students will be given a second opportunity to update their marks once the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces the class 12 board exam results, reported Hindustan Times, quoting a member of the DU Admissions Committee.Students who wish to register for admissions can visit du.ac.in. According to the agenda of a recent university committee meeting, the eligibility criteria of the UG and PG courses for 2020 admission will remain the same as 2019.The agenda also included a proposal to not make any change in the online registration fee, correction fees, admission cancellation fees, and “additional registration fee for ECA or Sports category.Delhi University Proposed 2020 Admission Process, Fees, Cut-OffCBSE is also considering scrapping the class 10 and 12 board exams altogether, a source familiar with the matter told The Quint.This comes just days after the Supreme Court asked the board to clarify its stand by 23 June, while hearing a petition filed by parents who wanted CBSE to cancel all pending exams and mark students on the basis of internal assessment.CBSE Likely to Scrap Class 10 and 12 Board Exams, Promote Students We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.