DU Merit List 2022 for Spot Admissions Today: Check Website; Know Latest Details

The Delhi University, DU is set to officially release the DU merit list 2022 today, on Wednesday, 23 November, for the Spot admissions round. Candidates who have registered for DU admissions in the spots admissions round can view the seat allocation on Wednesday. The DU merit list 2022 for spot admissions will release on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Interested candidates can download the merit list as soon as it is declared on the official website of the university.

One must go through the DU merit list 2022 for spot admissions carefully after it is declared. According to the latest details available online, the spot admissions merit list will be declared on Wednesday, in the evening, around 5 pm. Candidates who have registered for the same must keep a close eye on the website - admission.uod.ac.in to know the details.