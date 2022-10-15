ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police Detains DU Students Protesting for Release of GN Saibaba

"A member of AISA was manhandled to the extent that his arm was dislocated," the body's General Secretary said.

Ayesha Jain
Published
Education
2 min read
i

Students and professors of Delhi University, who were protesting against apex court's stay on Bombay High Court ordered release of professor GN Saibaba on Saturday, 15 October were allegedly beaten, manhandled and detained by the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the Police has claimed that the protesting students did not have the required permission, and were urged by authorities to disperse on arrival.

All India Students Association National General Secretary, Prasenjeet, spoke to The Quint and alleged that some students, who were peacefully making their voices heard, were taken to Burari and Morris Nagar Police stations on Saturday afternoon.

'A member of AISA was manhandled to the extent that his arm was dislocated," the General Secretary added.

AISA member with dislocated arm.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

What the Police Claim

Meanwhile, in a statement given to The Quint, DCP North, Sagar Singh Kalsi stated, "at around 2.30 pm today, some students affiliated to AISA and other left organisations started gathering outside Arts Faculty, Delhi University North Campus. Initially some five odd students came and starting raising slogans."

He added,

"They were told about the non-availability of permission and were directed to disperse but instead of dispersing they started calling their other friends for protest and the number became around 40. Eventually all were removed in buses and other official vehicles."
DCP North, Sagar Singh Kalsi

As per the DCP, it was the students who misbehaved and resisted their removal. However, the situation around the area is peaceful now.

Saturday's uproar comes in backdrop of the Supreme Court suspending the Bombay High Court judgment that had discharged Professor GN Saibaba in an alleged ‘maoist links’ case.

The former Delhi University Professor is 90% disabled, wheelchair bound and inflicted by serious ailments.

education

