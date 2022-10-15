Delhi Police Detains DU Students Protesting for Release of GN Saibaba

Students and professors of Delhi University, who were protesting against apex court's stay on Bombay High Court ordered release of professor GN Saibaba on Saturday, 15 October were allegedly beaten, manhandled and detained by the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the Police has claimed that the protesting students did not have the required permission, and were urged by authorities to disperse on arrival.

All India Students Association National General Secretary, Prasenjeet, spoke to The Quint and alleged that some students, who were peacefully making their voices heard, were taken to Burari and Morris Nagar Police stations on Saturday afternoon.