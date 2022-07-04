ADVERTISEMENT

Curriculum Revision: Education Ministry Launches Website for Public Consultation

The survey will allow public consultation regarding revisions to the National Curriculum Framework.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
i

The Ministry of Education has launched a survey that will allow public consultation regarding revisions to the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), which will be the foundation for the new NCERT books.

The survey, can be found on www.ncfsurvey.ncert.gov.in.

The website page says, "This survey is collecting suggestions and feedback from public at large to obtain inputs for formulation of the National Curriculum Frameworks."

The ministry said in a statement on Sunday, "All stakeholders, including teachers, headmasters/principals, school leaders, educationists, parents, students, community members, NGOs, experts, public representatives, artists, artisans, farmers and anybody who has an interest in school education and teacher education are invited to participate in this online survey being conducted in 23 languages, including the languages placed in the VIIIth Schedule of our Constitution."

The survey comprises 10 multiple choice questions. These include questions regarding parents' involvement with students, primary issues regarding curriculum content that the NCF should address, what causes stress among student, among others.

Participants of the survey can also submit a small write-up on ways to make school education more "relevant, effective, and meaningful" for students.

As per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, four NCFs are being developed. Comprehensive strategies are to be worked out by the Ministry of Education and NCERT.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
