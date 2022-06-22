ADVERTISEMENT
CUET To Be Conducted in Over 550 Cities From 15 July: UGC Chairperson Kumar
The UGC chairperson added that over 9.5 lakh candidates have registered for admission to 86 universities.
The National Testing Agency will conduct the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG)- 2022 at centres in 554 cities across India and in 13 cities abroad, University Grants Commission Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said on Wednesday, 22 June.
The UGC chairperson added that over 9.5 lakh candidates have registered for admission to 86 universities, of which 43 are central universities, 13 are state universities, and 12 are deemed.
Kumar added that the CUET will be held between 15 July and 10 August through a computer-based test.
