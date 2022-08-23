Students Anxious As CUET Continues to Be Marred by Glitches and Delays

Yash's admit card for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) arrived home on the day of the exam. The admit card mentioned that the 19-year-old, who lives in Unchahar in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, was expected to sit for the exam in Lucknow—109 km away from his house.

He missed the test.

“Earlier, I was given the option of taking the exam on 30 August at a centre in Rae Bareli or on 14 and 18 August in Lucknow. I preferred the Rae Bareli option because it’s closer home,” said Yash.

On 18 August morning, Yash was flummoxed by what the admit card mentioned. “How could I have managed travel to Lucknow at such short notice? I had four tests that day and I missed them. It was not my fault. Now I am worried that I may not get to realise my dream of studying at Delhi University (DU) or Banaras Hindu University (BHU),” he lamented.

This is not Yash’s story alone. Ever since the CUET began in July, it’s been marred by problems such as cancelled or delayed exams, technical issues at the centres, last-minute centre changes, and even the wrong test papers.