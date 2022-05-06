CUET Application Window Open Till May 22: What You Need to Know Before Applying

The NTA said in its notice that some courses were dropped by universities due to unavoidable circumstances. Hence, all those who have already applied were advised to revisit the website of the university or institute where they want admission and then confirm whether the courses that they want are still on offer.

Then they have been asked to revisit the mapping of courses on the CUET website and reconfirm that the tests opted by them in their application form are in conformity with the tests that they are required to apply for.

In case the candidate has to make changes arising out of such circumstances, they can make amendments under the ‘Tests’ option. The editing feature is applicable only on this field.

