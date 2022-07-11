CUET 2022 to Begin on 15 July, Admit Card, Schedule Soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in
CUET 2022 exam is most likely to begin on 15 July and the schedule, and admit cards may be released this week.
NTA, National Testing University, is expected to release the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET soon. According to the latest reports, NTA will release the CUET UG admit card and detailed exam schedule this week itself.
CUET Admit Card 2022 is expected to be released this week since the CUET UG exam is likely to begin from 15 July 2022. While NTA has not made any official announcement regarding the detailed exam schedule, University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman tweeted that CUET UG will be conducted in the months of July on these dates- 15, 16, 19, 20 and on these dates in the month of August- 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10, 2022.
After the release of the admit cards and schedule, candidates who have registered for the exam can check their schedule on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Since only five days are left for the CUET exam to begin, CUET Admit Card 2022 is expected to be released in this week. Students can expect the NTA to release a detailed exam schedule which will clearly mention on which dates which exams will be conducted.
Students had the opportunity to choose their subjects. So, they can check the date sheet of subjects that they have opted for. Students must know that CUET Admit Card 2022 is a mandatory document for exam day. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam if they fail to carry their admit cards. allowed to write the paper.
