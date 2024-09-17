CTET December 2024: CBSE CTET Registration Begins On Official Website

The registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (CTET) is going on. The link for registration will remain active till October 16, 2024. Those who want to apply for the CTET 2024 examination can visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in to get the link.
It is pertinent to note that the CTET 2024 examination is scheduled to be held on December 1, 2024. The first shift of the examination will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be conducted in two shifts.
As per the information bulletin, NCTE has notified the minimum qualifications for appearing in the CTET. Those who want to check their eligibility can visit the NCTE 2024 website.
For general and OBC category candidates, the examination fee for the CTET December 2024 examination is ₹1000 for only Paper I or II and ₹1200 for both Paper I and II. For SC/ST/ Diff. Abled Person category candidates, the examination fee is Rs 500. The payment of the examination fee can be done online through debit card, credit card, or net banking. Candidates are required to keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.
