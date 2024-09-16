CBSE Board Exam 2025: Registration for Classes 9 and 11 To Start Soon; Details

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The registration process for students of classes 9th and 11th is going on. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the registration process on 18 September and the last date will be 16 October. Students can register for the CBSE Class 9 and 11 board examinations for the 2025-26 session by visiting the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Concerned candidates preparing to appear for the upcoming board exams are requested to check the latest announcements. Please stay updated with the important details.
The CBSE Board Exam 2025 Classes 9 and 11 registration process will take place online only. You must visit the official website - cbse.gov.in for all the important updates. Make sure to check the details before completing the registration steps. You can contact the board officials in case of any queries.
CBSE Board Exam 2025: Important Dates
It is pertinent to note that students must submit the registration form on the official website and also submit the requisite documents online. According to the information, students will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 300 for class 9th and Rs 600 for class 11th.
If the registration is not done on time, then a late fee of Rs 2,300 will be charged by the CBSE. The last date to submit the late fee is 24 October.
Notably, students will not be able to submit cash or a direct bank deposit. Only online payments will be accepted.
Students should note that they will not be allowed to appear for the exam without registering online. You must complete the process by the deadline. Concerned candidates will be notified if there are any changes in the dates.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Registration: How to Apply
Let's read the step-by-step process you must follow to complete the CBSE Board Exam 2025 registration for Classes 9 and 11:
Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, tap on the link "Pariksha Sangam" and go to the next step.
Enter your login credentials and click on "CBSE Class 9, 11 Registrations 2025."
Upload the required documents and pay the fee online.
Submit your CBSE registration form and go to the next step.
Save a copy of the records for your reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
