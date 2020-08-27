Cong to Hold Pan-India Protest Over Holding NEET & JEE Amid COVID

The Congress announced that it will stage nationwide protests on Friday, 28 August, protesting the central government’s decision to go ahead with the NEET-JEE examinations amid the COVID-19.

Reiterating its strong opposition to the same, Congress MP and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal termed the Centre as "ever insensitive and mindless."

"Lakhs of students and parents from across the country are rightfully agitating and demanding to postpone the JEE-NEET, scheduled to be held in the middle of the ever burgeoning COVID-19 crisis. However, an ever insensitive and mindless central government is moving ahead with the decision to hold these exams despite the obvious risk it holds," he said in a statement.