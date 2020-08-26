NEET-JEE Aspirants Are Worried About Their Future: Rahul Gandhi

Around 25 lakh students are expected to appear for JEE Main and NEET UG, which will be held from 1-6 September and 13 September respectively. Despite massive demands from aspirants, many of whom have to travel long distances during the pandemic to write exams, the NTA has decided to go ahead with the two tests.

A petition filed before the Supreme Court requesting postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG has been dismissed as well.