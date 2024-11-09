CLAT 2025 Admit Card Releasing Soon: How to Download the Hall Ticket?

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 admit card on or after 15 November 2024. Candidates who will appear for the written test can download the admit card from the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Once issued, the admit card will be available only on the official website and no other website. Candidates will be individually informed through SMS about the availability of the admit card.
Students must carry the CLAT 2025 admit card on the day examination day. No candidate can enter the examination center without the hall ticket.
The Consortium of NLUs has clarified that any information regarding the CLAT admission process or admit card published on third-party websites or social media handles is false and unauthorized. They are not responsible for any such information.
The admit card will mention all important details like name, roll number, exam center name, timing of the examination, and more.
CLAT is a national-level entrance exam conducted for undergraduate and postgraduate law program admissions offered by 24 National Law Universities in India. Candidates can visit the Consortium of NLUs' official website for more details.
The CLAT 2025 offline exam will be conducted on 1 December 2024. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, beginning at 2 pm and concluding at 4 pm.
How to Download the CLAT 2025 Admit Card?
Go to the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on CLAT 2025 admit card link.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will be displayed.
Check the details on the admit card carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for further use.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)