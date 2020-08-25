No, CLAT 2020 Hasn’t Been Postponed – Viral Notification is Fake!
The official authorities issued a notification stating that the date of examination remains unaltered.
Amid demands of postponement of entrance examinations like NEET and JEE, a fake notification regarding the postponement of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 is being circulated on social media.
The Consortium of National Law Universities responsible for conducting the test has called out the notification, stating that it is false and that the date of examination remains unaltered.
CLAIM
Several social media users shared the notification which states that the Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities "unanimously decided to postpone the CLAT 2020 from its scheduled date of 7 September 2020, until further notice."
WHAT WE FOUND
The notification circulating on social media is fake and a clarification was issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities on its official website.
In a notification, dated 25 August 2020, the Consortium stated that they had taken cognisance of the fake notification regarding the postponement of the CLAT 2020 examination.
“The Consortium hereby categorically states that the Fake Notification has not been issued by the Consortium. The date of the CLAT 2020 examination, and all other particulars, in relation to the CLAT 2020 examination remain unaltered,” the notification read.
The date of the examination remains 7 September 2020, as previously notified.
