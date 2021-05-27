Why Vaccine Is Not the Answer to CBSE Board Exams for Class 12

According to Dr Swapneil Parikh, author of The Coronavirus – What You Need to Know About the Global Pandemic, since results of empirical studies on the impact of these vaccines in the sub 18 age group are not out yet, one cannot simply say if they can be vaccinated.

“The vaccines available in India have not been trialled for this purpose and it is unlikely that the trials will be completed in time for this,” he says.

However, Dr Anant Bhan, Adjunct Professor & Researcher in Bioethics at Mangaluru’s Yenepoya University, feels that the cut-off is more linked to the age of consent than to efficacy of the vaccine for those immediately below 18.