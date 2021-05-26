Reduced Hours or Internal Marking? Options for CBSE Class 12 Exam

Interestingly, another opposing plea has been filed by Tony Joseph, a teacher from Kerala, who argued that board exams must not be scrapped as they are “important for admissions to higher educational institutions.”

As uncertainty looms large yet again, we examine why CBSE is not in favour of internal assessment, if internal assessment can be used to mark students, and whether vaccinating students is a practical solution.

But before we delve into these questions, let’s look at a timeline of decisions taken by CBSE with regard to Class 10 and 12 board exams from 2020, when COVID-19 led to a nationwide lockdown.