CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result Declared At chseodisha.nic.in; Steps To Download

Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha has declared the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 today, 8 June after 4 PM. As per an official, the CHSE 12th Arts results were expected to be out after 4 PM.

Students who appeared for Class 12 Arts stream exam can check their results on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. Now that the result has been released, the result link will be activated soon.

This year CHSE Odisha Class 12 examinations were conducted from 1 March for the commerce stream and from March 2 for the Arts stream. The class 12th Science and Commerce exams were concluded on 4 April while Arts exams concluded on 5 April.

Around 3.5 lakh students appeared in the Plus Two examination this year. The evaluation of class 12 answer sheets began on April 10. Check the steps to download CHSE Odisha class 12 result 2023.