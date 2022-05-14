CGBSE Class 10,12 Results 2022 Today at 12pm: Check Official Website for Details
Candidates need to visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in, to check the Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 on its official website, on Saturday, 14 May 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams have been eagerly waiting for the results. They will be able check their scores and download the result from the official website from 12 noon onwards.
The website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) also contains other important information that the candidates can take a look at while checking their CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022.
After Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 have been finally declared by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), students will be able to check their respective mark sheets as well.
It is important to note that candidates must secure a minimum of 33% aggregate marks in theory and practicals in each subject and also 33% aggregate as overall marks to qualify the exams.
Students can check the website to know the steps that need to be followed after the result declaration.
The official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has all the latest updates.
CGBSE Class 10,12 Results 2022: How To Download
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to check and download the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website of CGBSE - cgbse.nic.in.
Step 2: The CGBSE Class 10/12 Result 2022 link will be available on the homepage, click on the link.
Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details to log in.
Step 4: After logging in correctly, the CGBSE Class 10,12 Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
Step 5: Download the result from the website.
Step 6: Candidates can also take a printout of the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022.
