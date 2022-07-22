CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: Girls Outperform Boys With Pass Percentage of 94.54%
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, 22 July, announced the results for the Class 12 board examinations, with girls outperforming boys yet again.
While the pass percentage of girls was 94.54 percent, boys were behind by three percentage points at 91.25 percent. Overall, the pass percentage of students was 92.71 percent.
This was a repeat of the last three years, when girls outshone boys in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
In 2021, the pass percentage of girls was at 99.67 percent and that of boys at 99.13 percent. In 2020, girls recorded a 92.15 pass percentage while boys recorded a pass percentage of just 86.19.
Region-Wise Pass Percentage
Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram was the best-performing region, with a pass percentage of 98.83, while Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was the worst-performing with 83.71 pass percentage.
Bengaluru and Chennai recorded pass percentages of 98.16 and 97.79, respectively. Delhi East and West followed, with 96.29 pass percentage.
A total of 14,35,366 candidates appeared for the board exams, with 13,30,662 of them clearing it.
