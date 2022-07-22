ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: Girls Outperform Boys With Pass Percentage of 94.54%

Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram region saw the highest pass percentage at 98.83%.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: Girls Outperform Boys With Pass Percentage of 94.54%
i

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, 22 July, announced the results for the Class 12 board examinations, with girls outperforming boys yet again.

While the pass percentage of girls was 94.54 percent, boys were behind by three percentage points at 91.25 percent. Overall, the pass percentage of students was 92.71 percent.

This was a repeat of the last three years, when girls outshone boys in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

In 2021, the pass percentage of girls was at 99.67 percent and that of boys at 99.13 percent. In 2020, girls recorded a 92.15 pass percentage while boys recorded a pass percentage of just 86.19.

Also Read

CBSE Announces Class 12 Results: How to Check?

CBSE Announces Class 12 Results: How to Check?
ADVERTISEMENT

Region-Wise Pass Percentage

Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram was the best-performing region, with a pass percentage of 98.83, while Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was the worst-performing with 83.71 pass percentage.

Bengaluru and Chennai recorded pass percentages of 98.16 and 97.79, respectively. Delhi East and West followed, with 96.29 pass percentage.

A total of 14,35,366 candidates appeared for the board exams, with 13,30,662 of them clearing it.

Also Read

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Create Digilocker Accounts To Access Result

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Create Digilocker Accounts To Access Result
Edited By :Karan HM
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×