CBSE Asks Schools to Plan Retest for Failed Class 9, 11 Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday, 2 July, issued a notice to its accredited schools to provide students who have failed in Class 9 and Class 11 another opportunity to appear for the final exams. The opportunity will also be given to students who were offered a second attempt earlier.

According to the education board, some schools are not complying with its decision and are not allowing students to re-appear for exams.

"It has come to the notice of the Board that schools are being misled stating that till the time LPA No 154 of 2020, Rukmini Devi Public School vs CBSE filed in the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi is not disposed of, there is no need of complying the Notification dated 13.05.2020 by the schools. It has also come to the notice that schools are therefore not extending the opportunity to the failed students of Class 9 and 11," says the CBSE notice.

According to the notice, schools can conduct online/offline or innovative tests and decide the promotion of students on its marks achieved in these tests.