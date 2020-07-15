CBSE Class 10 Results: Girls Outshine Boys by 3.17 Percent

For children with special needs (CSWN), the pass percentage for children with special needs declined from 95.99 percent in 2019 to 94.43 in 2020.

Additionally, the number of CSWN scoring above 90 percent reduced from 275 in 2019 to 253 in 2020. Similarly, the number of CSWN candidates scoring above 95 percent fell from 48 in 2019 to 32 in 2020.