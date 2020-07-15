CBSE Class 10 Results: Girls Outshine Boys by 3.17 Percent
In Class 10 board exam results declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday, 15 July, girls have done better than boys by 3.17 % in terms of pass percentage. While the pass percentage of girls increased from 92.45 in 2019 to 93.31 in 2020, boys saw their pass percentage remain stagnant at 90.14.
However, the pass percentage for transgender students saw a sharp decline from 94.74 in 2019 to 78.95 in 2020 – a fall of 15.79 percentage points.
For children with special needs (CSWN), the pass percentage for children with special needs declined from 95.99 percent in 2019 to 94.43 in 2020.
Additionally, the number of CSWN scoring above 90 percent reduced from 275 in 2019 to 253 in 2020. Similarly, the number of CSWN candidates scoring above 95 percent fell from 48 in 2019 to 32 in 2020.
