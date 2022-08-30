CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 To Be Out Soon; Steps to Download Result

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the class 12th compartment result soon. The board conducted the class 12th compartment examination on 23 August 2022 in offline mode.

The students appearing for the CBSE compartment exam had to prepare from the term 2 exam syllabus. After the release of the result, students can check and download their CBSE 12th compartment results from the official website at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

As per the media reports, the CBSE 12th Compartment result is expected to be out by 4 September.

Let's have a look on more details regarding the CBSE 12th result along with the steps to check and download the result.