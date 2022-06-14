Haryana Board 10th,12th Results 2022 To Be Released on 15 June: Details Here

The Haryana Board 10th and 12th examination results will not be released today, Tuesday, 14 June 2022, Haryana Board chairperson, Jagbir Singh, confirmed. The board is expected to release the Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 on Wednesday, 15 June 2022. It may be noted that this year, the Haryana Board Exams for Classes 10th and 12th were held offline.

Candidates who had appeared for the exams should keep checking the official website so that they are updated with the latest details about the result. The website where the Haryana Board will release the 10th and 12th Results 2022 is bseh.org.in.