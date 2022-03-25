BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 Soon, Here Are the Last Five Years Pass Percentage
BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Check the past five years pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 10.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is most likely to announce the result of the Class 10 Board Exams by the end of March 2022.
The evaluation process of the Class 10 papers is almost complete and it is being speculated that the board will release the results soon on the official websites.
It is to be noted that over 16,48,894 students are eagerly waiting for the BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 to be declared.
Once the Class 10 Result 2022 is officially announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), candidates can check their scores on the website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can keep checking the website for all the latest updates on the result.
Since the evaluation process is almost over, candidates can expect the result soon.
Recently, the Bihar Board had decided to re-conduct the Mathematics exam for Class 10 as there were reports of cheating and paper leaks.
This led to the delay in the result declaration for BSEB Class 10 students. There is no official update by the board on the Class 10 Board Result 2022, however, we can expect it to release by the end of this month.
Keep following the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in. for updates on the result declaration date.
It is to be noted that the Bihar Board witnessed a steady increase in pass percentage over the past five years.
Even though in 2021, the Bihar Board Matric 10th Result witnessed a slight dip in the pass percentage compared to the year 2020, overall there has been an increase.
BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Pass Percentage of Five Years
Here is the pass percentage of the Bihar Board Matric 10th Result over the last five years:
2016- 44.66%.
2017- 50.12%
2018- 68.89%
2019- 80.73%
2020- 80.59%
2021- 78.17%
It is important to note that to pass the BSEB Class 10 Exam, students will have to score a minimum of 30 percent in the Class 10 Result 2022.
The ones who are unable to score the passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam. Students should take note of this important information.
