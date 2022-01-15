BSEB Inter Class 12 Exam: Admit Cards To Be Released Soon
Candidates can check their BSEB inter class 12 exam admit cards on biharboardonline.com, once released
The admit cards for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, Inter, Class 12 exams are scheduled to be released soon.
As per latest reports, the Bihar Board class 12 exams shall not be postponed due to COVID-19 and the rising Omicron cases in the country. The BSEB has announced that it will hold the exams according to the original exam schedule.
Hence, candidates are advised to prepare well and visit the official website, biharboardonline.com regularly to not miss any important updates.
As per speculation, the BSEB Inter Admit Card 2022 should be released in the next ten days as the Bihar Board class 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted between 1 February 2022 and 14 February 2022.
Also, candidates must note that all COVID-19 safety protocols shall be followed, hence they need not worry in this regard.
BSEB 2022 Dummy Admit Cards Released
Another important instruction for students is that they must check their respective admit cards thoroughly once they are released. This is because the Bihar Board class 12 admit card is an extremely important document which shall contain all important details such as exam date, venue, timing, roll number etc.
However, it is being speculated that in case any candidate notices any error or discrepancy, the board might allow these select class 12 students to use their Aadhaar cards to enter the exam halls. Nonetheless, an official confirmation is not in yet.
For the time being, candidates are advised to keep their official login credentials handy as they will require them to log in to the official portal to check their Bihar Board Class 12 results.
For more updates on the BSEB Inter class 12 exams, please check this space regularly.
