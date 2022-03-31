Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Delayed: To Be Out at 3 PM on the Official Website
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: How to check BSEB Matric Result 2022
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the BSEB 10th Result 2022 on Thursday, 31 March 2022, at 3:00 pm.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 when it is officially released on the website.
It is confirmed that the BSEB will announce the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 on 31 March on the website.
As per reports, the Class 10 Result 2022 will be declared officially via a press conference that was conducted at the BSEB's headquarter in Patna.
As soon as the announcement is made, students can check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 on the official website of BSEB – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Candidates are requested to regularly check the official website to know when the BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 will release.
As of now, it is important for all the candidates who had appeared for the examination to know that the BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 will be officially announced on Thursday, 31 March at 3:00 pm on onlinebseb.in.
Students can either check the results on the official website or look at their scores via SMS.
Lakhs of students are waiting for the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 to release so that they can check their scores.
It is important to note that due to heavy traffic, the site might take some extra time to load and display the Class 10 Results 2022. Students are requested to be patient.
Steps to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2022
Students can follow a few simple steps to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:
Step 1: Visit the official websites of BSEB –biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.
Step 2: When the homepage is displayed, click on the BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 link.
Step 3: Log in to your account by entering your Roll Number and Date of Birth.
Step 4: Click on submit after verifying the details.
Step 5: The Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will display on your screen.
Step 6: Download the result from the website.
Step 7: Take a printout of the BSEB Class 10 Result 2022.
