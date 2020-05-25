As more than 15 lakh students await the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 board results, here are the requirements to pass the exams.As per the minimum marks criteria, students need to obtain a minimum of 30 percent of marks to be declared passed in the matric examination. Thus, at least 30 marks out of 100 and an aggregate of 150 marks in total is needed to pass the Class 10 Bihar Board exams.A student should have passed in all subjects except English and optional subjects to be declared as passed. In practical subjects including social science and science, a student has to pass in both theory and internal assessment (literacy activity and project work) altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100.BSEB has also adopted the grace marks policy. As per the policy, if a student fails in one subject by 8 percent or less or in two subjects by not more than 4 percent in each, he/ she will be given the needed marks and promoted to the next class.For those candidates for whom merely passing is not enough, they will have to score between 225 to 300 to secure the first division, while the second division will be awarded to students who will get equal or less than 225. Last year, the topper Sawan Raj Bharti had scored 97.2 percent marks.Around 15 lakh students appeared for the Bihar board Matric examination 2020. The examination was scheduled for 17-24 February 2020 and was held in two sessions – the morning session started from 9:30 am till 12:30 pm, whereas, the afternoon session was from 1:45 pm till 4:30 pm. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.