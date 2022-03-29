Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Not To Be Released Today, Check the Tentative Date
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Here are all the important and latest details.
The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB Class 10 results 2022 is eagerly anticipated by the students.
The rumours of results releasing either on 29 March or 30 March have left the candidates confused. The BSEB officials had not stated anything about the BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 earlier.
It was assumed according to the reports that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will release today, on Tuesday, 29 March 2022.
However, the BSEB officials have finally shared a tentative class 10 result 2022 date. Thus, the rumours stating that the result will release on Tuesday is false.
As per the notice, the Bihar School Examination Board is expected to announce the BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 by 2 April 2022.
Candidates should note that this is a tentative date and the board will confirm soon.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Important Details
It is also important to note that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will not release on 29 March 2022.
Once the results are released, students can check the BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 on the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They can also check the results on other official websites – biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in.
As of now the tentative Class 10 Result 2022 date is 2 April 2022. The BSEB will officially confirm the date on their website.
Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for further updates on the results.
Once the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 is declared, students can also check their scores via SMS.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Steps to Download
The Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be available on the official website for the candidates.
Here are the steps that the students need to follow to download their results from the website:
Go to the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Click on the 'Student Section' on the homepage.
A new login page will open on your screen.
Log in to your account by entering your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Click on the submit button after checking your details.
The BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website and keep a hard copy.
Candidates are requested to keep following the official sites for all the updates regarding the result and other important dates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.