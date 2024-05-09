Assam HS Result 2024 Releasing Today, At 9 AM; Steps To Check AHSEC 12th Results

Students can access their original AHSEC mark sheets from their schools at least a month after the results are announced.

Step 1 : Visit the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the direct link for Assam HS Result 2024 available on the homepage.

Step 3 : A login page will open on the screen, candidates need to enter their login details.

Step 4 : Click on the submit option and the results will appear on the screen.

Step 5 : Check the result and download it for future reference.