AP Inter Results 2023 Date and Time: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Result Soon; Details

The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to declare the AP Inter Results 2023 soon on the official websites, bieap.apcfss.in and manabadi.co.in.
According to media, the AP Inter 1st year results will be declared on 29 April 2023 and the AP Inter 2nd year results will be released tomorrow on 26 April 2023. However, the official result date and time has not confirmed by the concerned authorities yet.
This year, the AP Inter 1st year were conducted from 15 March to 3 April while as the AP Inter 2nd year were held from 16 March to 4 April.
Steps To Download and Check the AP Inter Results 2023
Visit the official websites, bieap.apcfss.in and manabadi.co.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct links for AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023.
Click on any of the links and a login page will appear on your screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
As per the Manabadi latest update, the result for AP Inter 2nd year is anticipated to be out tomorrow, April 26, 2023. However the Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh has not yet issued an official date and time yet. Students are advised to keep checking the aforementioned official website for latest updates.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on AP Inter Results 2023.
