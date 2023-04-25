UP Board Results 2023 Time: UPMSP To Release 10th, 12th Result & Scorecard Today

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board 10, 12 result today on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 on the official websites, upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

According to official sources, the UPMSP will declare the class 10 (matric) and class 12 (intermediate) results 2023 at 1:30 pm today through a press conference from the secondary Education Council Headquarters, Pryagraj.

Once the result is out, candidates can check the topper list, pass percentage, and scorecards by following the below mentioned steps. To check the UPMSP UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2023, candidates would require their personal login credentials like roll number.