AP ECET Result 2022 To Be Out Today, 10 August: How To Check Scores on Manabadi
AP ECET 2022: Result is likely to be announced today, 10 August on the official website and Manabadi.
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the AP ECET, Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test Result 2022 today on 10 August 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the AP ECET 2022 Exam can check their results from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. To check the ECET 2022 result, candidates have to enter their personal login details like roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the AP ECET Admit Card 2022.
Although there are many speculations about the AP ECET result being declared today, no official confirmation has been given by the concerned authorities yet regarding the same.
AP ECET Exam was held on 22 July 2022. After the exam, AP ECET Answer Key along with Response Sheets was released by the APSCHE. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till 26 July, 10:00 am.
AP ECET Result 2022: How To Check Scores on the Official Website and Manabadi
All the candidates who want to know their AP ECET Exam scores 2022 must follow the below steps:
Visit the official website or Manabadi.
On the homepage go to the AP ECET - 2022 section and click on the option that reads as 'CLICK Here TO GO'.
You will be taken to a page that has all the ECET details listed.
Search the direct result link of AP ECET 2022.
Click on the link and enter your login details.
Click on the 'Submit' option.
Your AP ECET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.
Check your AP ECET scores against your roll number.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.
