AP ECET Result 2022 To Be Out Today, 10 August: How To Check Scores on Manabadi

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the AP ECET, Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test Result 2022 today on 10 August 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the AP ECET 2022 Exam can check their results from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. To check the ECET 2022 result, candidates have to enter their personal login details like roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the AP ECET Admit Card 2022.

Although there are many speculations about the AP ECET result being declared today, no official confirmation has been given by the concerned authorities yet regarding the same.