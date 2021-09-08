ADVERTISEMENT

AP EAMCET 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check It

The AP EAMCET 2021 engineering exam was conducted on 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25 August 2021

<div class="paragraphs"><p>AP EAMCET 2021 result out on&nbsp;sche.ap.gov.in&nbsp;</p></div>
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Wednesday, 8 September, declared Engineering result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2021. AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced the result in a press conference.

Students who appeared for the same can check their results on the official website: sche.ap.gov.in. It can also be checked online on manabadi.co.in.

How to Check AP EAMCET 2021 Result

  • Visit the official website: sche.ap.gov.in

  • Click on AP EAMCET Result link on the home page

  • Login using your registration number and other required details

  • Your result will appear on the screen

  • Download and save it for future reference

The AP EAMCET 2021 engineering exam was conducted on 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25 August 2021. This year, a total of 1,66,460 engineering aspirants appeared appeared for the examination. The minister announced that 80.62 percent (1,34,205) students have been declared pass. Agriculture and Pharmacy exam was held on 3, 6 and 7 September 2021. Results for the same will be declared later.

This year, the first rank has been secured by K Nikhil, followed by Varadha Mahant Naidu and Duggineni Venkata on 2nd and 3rd rank, respectively, reported NDTV.

Candidates who are successful in clearing the examination will be eligible for admissions to Andhra Pradesh based engineering colleges.

