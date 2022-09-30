AP TET Result 2022 Declared: Check aptet.apcfss.in for Details; Download Result
AP TET 2022 Result: The result is declared on the official website for all the candidates who appeared for the exam.
The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has formally declared the AP TET Result 2022 for the candidates. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 can finally check their scores. They can check and download the AP TET Result from the website. The official website that the candidates should browse through to check their scores is aptet.apcfss.in. They can also take a look at the latest updates and important dates.
Candidates are requested to download the AP TET Result 2022 from the official website soon. They have to provide their login details on the website - aptet.apcfss.in to view their respective results. Candidates must keep their AP TET 2022 Admit Card handy while checking the result because it has login details. They can contact the department in case of any problems.
All the candidates should note that the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET Result is officially released by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh recently.
AP TET Result 2022: Important Details
According to the details available online, the AP TET Result 2022 was scheduled to be declared on 14 September. However, the release date got postponed and the candidates had to wait for a long time to view the results.
Now, the results are finally released on the website so interested candidates can download them. It is important to note that the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 exam was formally held from 6 August to 21 August.
The exam conducting body released the provisional answer key earlier so that the candidates could raise objections.
The result is based on the objections raised by the candidates against the answer key.
AP TET Result 2022: Steps to Download
Here are the simple and easy steps that candidates should follow to download the AP TET Result 2022 online:
Visit the official website of the exam - aptet.apcfss.in.
Click on the link that states AP TET 2022 Result on the homepage of the website.
Key in your login details correctly in the provided space and tap on submit.
The result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result from the website after taking a look at the details.
Take a printout of the same and save it for future reference.
