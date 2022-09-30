AP TET Result 2022 Declared: Check aptet.apcfss.in for Details; Download Result

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has formally declared the AP TET Result 2022 for the candidates. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 can finally check their scores. They can check and download the AP TET Result from the website. The official website that the candidates should browse through to check their scores is aptet.apcfss.in. They can also take a look at the latest updates and important dates.

Candidates are requested to download the AP TET Result 2022 from the official website soon. They have to provide their login details on the website - aptet.apcfss.in to view their respective results. Candidates must keep their AP TET 2022 Admit Card handy while checking the result because it has login details. They can contact the department in case of any problems.