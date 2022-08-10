Amid CUET Delay, JNU Teachers’ Org Demand Restoring Previous Admission Procedure

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) has expressed concerns over the delay in admissions and demanded that the institution restore its time-tested admission procedure instead of relying on the National Testing Agency (NTA).

This comes amid the rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, conducted by the NTA. The CUET-UG, which was scheduled to end on 20 August, will now conclude on 28 August.

The JNU teachers' organisation passed a resolution on Monday, 8 August, during its general body meeting, urging the university to withdraw from the agreement with the NTA.

Previously, JNU used to admit students to undergraduate courses through subjective exams conducted by it.