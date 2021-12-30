Almost 2 Yrs After 'Fee Must Fall' Protests, Pondicherry Univ Debars 11 Students

For the last one week, members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), representatives from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and Dravidar Kazhagam have held demonstrations in front of the campus to register their opposition.

“This is a clear attempt to threaten the students from involving themselves in any democratic protest," said an SFI member.

One of the suspended students, Parichay Yadav, who is the former president of the Pondicherry Students' Council, told The Quint, “They have postponed the reopening because they must have preempted that students will mobilise support and protest. Students did gather outside the campus gates but there has been no response from the management so far."

The Pondicherry University Non-teaching Staff Welfare Association has urged Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh to quash the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee and revoke the order. In a letter addressed to Singh, the association president K Kaliaperumal said that the protests organised by the student community in February 2020 were not violent or irresponsible.