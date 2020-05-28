Pondicherry University has sparked outrage in the college after it issued a circular on 22 May, restricting scholarship to only those who have 70 percent attendance and have not participated in any protest during the semester.A circular was issued by K Deven, Coordinator (Academics) on 22 May and posted on the University’s website pertaining to the restriction for scholarships.Reacting to this, the students began protesting, which led to the site taking off the order from the site.“We are waiting for a response clarifying and assuring rollback of the order,” said Parichay, President of Pondicherry University .“This is merit-based scholarship that is given by the university. Top three students from different departments get this scholarship based on merit on two conditions. One, the required attendance is 70 percent. Second criteria, the students who have protested in the university cannot get it. Now that is problematic and unconstitutional,” he added. The students have not received a response in the last two days, they said. The student council also slammed this move as “problematic and unconstitutional.”Stating that scholarships are a right for all of the students, the council said, “These scholarships are not from your personal account so that you can provide them as loans to the student. It is a student’s right for scholarship and it is their constitutional right to protest peacefully and you are employed there to facilitate that.”The Quint also reached out to the vice chancellor who hasn’t responded yet. The copy will be updated as and when his response is received.Chandigarh University Sets Up Scholarship for COVID-19 Warriors We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.