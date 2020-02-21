‘Undemocratic Circular': Pondicherry Univ Students Slam Admin

"Conduct counselling sessions for students participating in ‘unauthorised rallies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."

This is the circular that was sent by the administration of Pondicherry University to all the departments on 11 February.This was to change the narrative of the protests against the controversial CAA, students alleged.

The student council released a statement condemning ‘the undemocratic circular’ and stating that this was ‘an attempt to curtail the freedom of expression of the students.’